Man dies in fiery crash in Woodland; 3 others, including 14-year-old boy, injured

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died and three other people were injured in a fiery crash Sunday in Woodland, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Around 7:42 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was driving north on Interstate 5, south of the Kentucky Avenue overcrossing, when she drove off the roadway and to the left, the CHP said. The woman’s Toyota Camry crossed through the grass center divider into the southbound lanes, striking the front of a Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

The CHP said the 68-year-old pickup truck driver and his two passengers, a 51-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, were trapped as the vehicle caught fire.

The woman and teen were helped out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital, the CHP said. The pickup driver was unable to get out before it became engulfed in flames, and he died at the scene.

The woman driving the Toyota was taken to the hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

The Woodland Area CHP continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 530-662-4685.