RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rio Vista Police Department said the driver of a sedan died when he crashed head-on with a minivan Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 3:10 on River Road, north of the Rio Vista Bridge.

The driver of the sedan had a 13-year-old passenger in the car with him at the time of the crash. Police said the driver of the minivan was a mother who had a toddler and an infant with her.

According to police, the passenger of the sedan and all of the passengers of the minivan were taken to a hospital.

No information on the cause of the crash has been shared.