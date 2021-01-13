Man dies in hospital from wounds suffered during December Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 27-year-old man who was shot in north Stockton in December has died from his injuries Wednesday.

The unidentified man was one of three victims who were injured in a shooting that happened in the area of Waudman and Don avenues around 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2020.

The victims drove themselves to a parking lot on Don Avenue and Hammer Lane, where one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, was found dead by first responders.

The two other victims, a 21-year-old man and 27-year-old man were hospitalized.

The next day, Stockton detectives arrested 35-year-old Raymond Mendez and 37-year-old Gilbert Mendez in connection with the shooting.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. Anonymous tips can be sent to Stockton Crime Stoppers.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.