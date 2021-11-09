Man dies in Rancho Cordova hit-and-run, police search for driver

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday night in Rancho Cordova, but police have not found the driver behind the crash.

Around 10:15 p.m., a caller reported finding an unresponsive man in the road, Rancho Cordova police said. They also said whoever hit the man was no longer at the scene of the crash.

Officers said when they found the man his body had significant trauma. Fire personnel later declared him dead at the scene.

Investigators talked to witnesses and gathered evidence, but police do not have any information about the driver.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the pedestrian’s identity after contacting his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Detective Kenneth Gouveia at 916-875-9623 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information can also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).