STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting in the area of Flora Street and Wilson Way Sunday.

Around 2:54 p.m., officers found a 27-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, and there is currently no information regarding a suspect at this time.

The Stockton Police Department encourages anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.