SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a 67-year-old man died Saturday while at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The sheriff’s office said he was found semi-conscious lying on the floor of his cell, where he was alone.

According to the sheriff’s office, long-term drug use required the man to be housed on the medical floor of the jail, and he required the use of a wheelchair.

After watching surveillance video, they believe foul play was not a factor, and he reportedly did not have any injuries.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

The sheriff’s office said he had been in jail since mid-July for charges relating to domestic violence and being a fugitive.

The exact cause of death is being investigated, but the sheriff’s office believes it was a medical emergency of some type.

He will be identified once next of kin is notified.