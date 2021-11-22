Man dies, teenager injured after rollover crash north of Plumas Lake

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Sunday night after a rollover crash on Highway 70.

California Highway Patrol officials said a 20-year-old Olivehurst man was driving in a Nissan 350Z with a 16-year-old boy in the passenger seat on the northbound lanes of the highway north of Plumas Lake.

CHP officials said the Nissan was traveling fast when the driver lost control of the car.

The car went off-road and rolled over multiple times. CHP officials said the driver was partially ejected from the car and died in the crash.

When the car came to rest on the shoulder, the 16-year-old passenger was able to get out on his own. He was taken to Adventist Health + Rideout Hospital for treatment.

According to CHP, a witness told investigators that the car was traveling recklessly and they were nearly hit by the car before it crashed.

CHP said it is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.