MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A wanted suspect fatally shot himself while surrounded by Manteca police Tuesday morning.

Manteca police officials said Cory Croslow was a suspect in an attempted murder at the Big League Dreams sports complex Sunday.

Police searched for Croslow Monday but did not find him and reached out to the public for help through social media and multiple news outlets.

On Tuesday, just after 9:10 a.m., police received a tip that Croslow was in the area of East Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton.

Manteca police arrived and set up a perimeter of the area shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Croslow was found laying in a nearby orchard and detectives tried to convince him to surrender.

Police said Croslow responded by standing up, pulling out a gun and fatally shooting himself in front of the detectives.

Police said no officers fired their weapons.

No additional information about Croslow was released and police said they are continuing their investigation into the attempted murder at Big League Dreams.

If anyone has any information about the investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Morrison at 209-456-8212.