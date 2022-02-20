Man fatally shot in Stockton is 6th victim in 8 days

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally shot in Stockton Saturday night adding to the city’s latest uptick in gun violence.

Stockton police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 8:35 p.m. near California Street and Worth Street.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot. Medics declared the man dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but no additional information was released about the victim or the shooter.

The death marks the sixth person who has been shot and killed in the city since Feb. 11 and the tenth homicide in 2022.

FOX40 reported Friday that Stockton police are taking a three-pronged approach to address the recent gun violence, including increased patrols, relying on analytics to strategically deploy resources and shared public safety efforts.

Stockton Interim Police Chief James Chraska said his department is also focused on getting guns off the streets.

Police said they solved 50%-60% of homicide cases over the last four to five years but added the public’s help is needed to solve more.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

You can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website, or calling 209-946-0600, or downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously.

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.