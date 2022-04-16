STOCKTON, Calif (KTXL) — A man was fatally shot in Stockton late Friday night.

Stockton police said their officers were called to West 8th Street near Interstate 5 at 11:37 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Medics came and declared the man dead.

No additional information was released about the victim or the shooter.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

People can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at StocktonCrimeStoppers.org, calling Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 or by downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously.

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

This story is developing.