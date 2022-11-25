TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally struck Friday morning while riding his bicycle on the south shoulder of eastbound State Route 120 near Tulloch Dam Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora.

CHP said that Leanda Lopez, 22, was driving a 2005 Subaru in the second lane of eastbound State Route 120 near Tulloch Dam Road when a bicyclist turned from the shoulder into the second lane in the path of Lopez’s vehicle.

According to the CHP, Lopez and the bicyclist both swerved to the right in an attempt to not crash into one another. However, Lopez struck the bicyclist with her vehicle, and he was thrown from his bike and landed on the ground.

CHP said that the man died at the scene from his injuries despite life-saving measures being attempted.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet during the accident. CHP said drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the accident.