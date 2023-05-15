(KTXL) — A man is under arrest after shooting through his windshield from inside his car Monday morning, the Citrus Heights Police Department said.

According to police, the department received reports of shots being fired near Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane around 5 a.m.

Video above: Locals cool off from heat

Police said that responding officers located the vehicle with several gunshots through the windshield and arrested the man, 43, after they found him nearby.

According to police, the suspect was “under the influence” and was randomly firing his gun.

Police did not find anyone injured in the shooting.

Police said multiple weapons were found inside the vehicle.