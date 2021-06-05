Man found dead after house fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead early Saturday morning after firefighters put out a house fire in Sacramento.

Officials with the Sacramento Fire Department say they responded to a burning home on Iris Avenue near Albatross Way at around 4:40 a.m.

Firefighters say they were able to put out the blaze but a man in his 50s was found with burn wounds and was declared dead.

Both the cause of the man’s death and the fire are still being investigated.

No additional information was released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Incident update: A 50’s year old male was determined dead on scene with obvious burn injuries at the fire on Iris Ave. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the coroner will determine cause of death. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 5, 2021