TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead in the garage of a Tracy home following a fire early Monday.

Fire crews and the Tracy Police Department responded to the home on Vivian Court, near North Corral Hollow Road, around 1:40 a.m., the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said.

Fire officials said the fire was extinguished within minutes, and the 57-year-old man was found dead inside.

The fire remains under investigation, but it appears to be accidental, South County Fire said.

Photo Courtesy: South San Joaquin County Fire Authority)

