Man found fatally stabbed in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found Saturday night with a fatal knife wound in Oakdale.

Oakdale police officials said their officers responded to reports of someone stabbed in the area of South Yosemite Avenue and East G Street at 8:08 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 21-year-old man with a wound to his chest that looked to be caused by a knife.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment but he died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating but have yet to release any details about the victim or the person who stabbed him.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakdale Police Department or Detective Sergeant Gary Vanderheiden at 209-847-2231. Callers can also report any information to Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.