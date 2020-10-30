Man found guilty of using machetes to attack woman in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found guilty Thursday of using machetes to attack a woman in Suisun City earlier this year.

According to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Garnsey and the woman had a brief “verbal exchange” on May 8.

But as the woman was walking away, the DA’s office says she heard someone yell “watch out.”

“The victim turned around to see the defendant advancing on her with two machetes,” the DA’s office said in a press release.

Due to the attack, the woman has permanent, disfiguring and severe injuries.

Garnsey left the scene and hid the machetes at a nearby home and was arrested not long after.

He was also found guilty of trying to dissuade the victim from testifying. The DA’s office says Garnsey will be sentenced on Nov. 19 in Solano County.