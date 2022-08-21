SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday morning, a man was hit by two vehicles after driving his own vehicle off the road and crashing into a ditch.

According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter area, a man driving a white Ford Fusion northbound on SR-99 at Hutchinson Road drove off the road and crashed into a ditch. The man then exited his vehicle and walked into traffic lanes on the road, attempting to wave down vehicles.

The man was then hit by a silver Honda Civic traveling southbound—throwing the man into the northbound lanes. The man was then hit again by a gray Honda Civic traveling northbound.

According to the CHP, both cars pulled over and the drivers cooperated with officers.

The man who was hit died from his injuries and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact Officer R. Donoghue at (530) 674-5141.