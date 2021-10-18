Man hit, killed by train at Turlock intersection

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died early Monday morning in Turlock when he was hit by a train.

Turlock police said officers found the unidentified 41-year-old man just after 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Olive Avenue and North 1st Street.

The Turlock Police Department said the train was traveling north through town when it hit the man as he was on the tracks. At the time, he was wearing all black.

Intersections from West Canal Drive to West F Street were closed for over an hour as police investigated the crash.

The man’s identity will be released once officials can contact next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Officer Cherish Hood at 209-668-6529.