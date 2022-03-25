WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A jogger was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in rural Yolo County.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. David Barker said around 4:45 a.m., a man was out jogging along County Road 25A, just outside of Woodland.

According to Sgt. Barker, the jogger got to County Road 98 when he was hit by a vehicle.

Sgt. Barker said it’s believed the jogger may have thought there was a four-way stop at the rural intersection and expected he was safe to run through. A street view on Google Maps shows stop signs on both sides of County Road 25A but no stop signs for traffic heading down County Road 98.

The driver stopped and started giving the man CPR, trying to save his life, Barker told FOX40. Another driver also stopped to help at one point.

The unidentified jogger, who Barker said appeared to be in his 50s or 60s, died from his injuries.

Officials said the driver was not injured and was not impaired while behind the wheel.