Man hospitalized after being pulled from American River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was hospitalized after he was pulled from the American River Sunday evening near downtown Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the man had “been under water for several minutes” near North 7th Street before he was pulled from the water by bystanders, who then began giving him CPR.

Paramedics continued to treat the man as he was taken to the hospital, officials said, where he is listed in critical condition.

The fire department said wearing safety vests is highly recommended while out on the water.