SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot on Northgate Blvd. near Harding Ave. Sunday night.

According to a Sacramento Police Department public information officer, they received multiple calls around 6:20 p.m. about a shooting in the area.

When police arrived they found a man who had a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

The individual was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers are still investigating the area and there is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story.