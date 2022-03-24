MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — Modesto police are looking for a driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian and left the scene Thursday morning.

Police said the suspected hit-and-run occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday at McHenry and Briggsmore avenues. A male pedestrian was crossing McHenry Avenue against a no-walk signal and was struck by a vehicle driving northbound on the street through a green light, police said.

Police identified the pedestrian as 43-year-old Brian Watson. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

After the man was hit, police said the vehicle left the scene. Officers said the vehicle is either a white or silver sedan and are trying to locate the driver. Police said there was another vehicle nearby and officers are also looking for that driver, as they may be a potential witness.

For anyone with any information regarding this incident, police ask to contact Ofc. Kyle Johnson at johnonsonK@modestopd.com.