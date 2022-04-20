OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of minors were arrested early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stabbed someone at a Food Maxx grocery store in Oroville.

After midnight Wednesday, Oroville police said officers were dispatched to the Food Maxx store on Oro Dam Boulevard. When they arrived, police said they found a 21-year-old man outside the store, who was a victim of stab wounds.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital and is currently in serious condition, police said. The suspects fled the area prior to the officer’s arrival, according to police.

Witnesses told officers that the suspects appeared to be minors and that they attacked the 21-year-old man while he was loading his groceries into his vehicle, police said.

According to police, one witness followed the suspects to a nearby apartment complex and notified officers.

Following the witness’s report, police said officers went to the complex and immediately arrested the minors.

Four of the minors were booked into the Butte County Juvenile Hall pending further investigation.

Police said follow-up interviews were conducted and later learned that someone recorded the altercation on their phone, but that person didn’t speak with officers.

For anyone that has video of the incident or has any further information, police is asking the public to contact the Oroville Police Department Investigations Unit at 530-538-2448.