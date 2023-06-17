(KTXL) — A tractor rolled down an embankment and caused damage to a house in Calaveras County, according to fire officials.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said firefighters responded to reports of a tractor that going off a roadway and crashing into a home Saturday morning.

Photos shared by officials on social media show the tractor damaged the front porch of the residence, which appeared to being blocking the front door of the house.

Photo courtesy of Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District.

The driver of the tractor was transported by an air ambulance to a trauma center in Modesto after receiving major injuries, officials said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.