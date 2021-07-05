Man injured in house fire overnight in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was injured overnight in a house fire in North Highland, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials told FOX40.

Crews responded to the home on Floral Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.

A man found inside the home was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials told FOX40.

Fire crews said the fire started in the home’s front yard and spread to the house and a vehicle.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but crews are investigating to determine if fireworks played a role.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.