Man injured, juvenile arrested after shooting in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) – The Woodland Police Department arrested a male juvenile after a shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. near California Street and Coral Drive, according to police.

One man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the juvenile was booked into juvenile hall for attempted homicide, firing into an inhabited dwelling and gang enhancements.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Woodland PD at 530-661-7851.