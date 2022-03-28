MORADA, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver was arrested after a man was killed and three children were injured Sunday in a crash north of Stockton.

According to the California Highway Patrol, around 2:15 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was heading north on Frontage Road when the driver started turning in the road. CHP officials said the driver was trying to pull into a driveway just north of Mosher Drive to make a U-turn.

At one point, a driver in a Dodge pickup truck, which was also heading north on Frontage Road, slammed on his breaks to try to avoid hitting the Corolla as it turned. The truck struck the Toyota, but the CHP said the 33-year-old Stockton man behind the wheel did not stop and drove away.

CHP officials said the driver of the Toyota, a 37-year-old Stockton man, died at the scene.

Three children who were in the Corolla were injured and taken to UC Davis Medical Center, the CHP said. A 10-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy sustained major injuries in the crash. A 14-year-old girl had minor injuries.

CHP officers were able to stop the Dodge driver several hours later and arrest him.

At this point, investigators do not know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The CHP has not identified anyone involved in the crash.