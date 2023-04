(KTXL) — A man was killed after vandalizing vehicles in Orangevale Monday morning, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they received a report of a disturbance involving a person vandalizing vehicles in a driveway just after 9 a.m. on Dahboy Way.

According to the sheriff’s office, just before deputies arrived the person that was vandalizing cars was shot.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office spokesman Amar Gahdi said the shooter and the deceased knew each other.