Man killed in car-to-car shooting on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was killed in a shooting on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova.

The car-to-car shooting happened around 12:30 Wednesday on Highway 5 near Sunrise Boulevard.

When authorities arrived, they found a man inside one of the cars with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time and authorities are still working to determine a description of the shooting suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

