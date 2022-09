SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said.

According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m.

Officers found an adult man with serious injuries who they concluded was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Police said medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.