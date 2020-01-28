Man killed in Modesto house fire near Mount Vernon Drive, Tully Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A man is dead after a fire at a Modesto home located near Mount Vernon Drive and Tully Road.

Tony Bush lives next door and told FOX40 that the fire lit up the sky around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“The sirens woke me up and I come running down and see the smoke,” said Bush. “It was up in flames. The flames were probably about as high as my second story. They were that high, they were coming out the window right there.”

Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the fire and that's when they discovered a man inside the home

“When they got the fire out they located an adult male inside the home. He was transported to a local hospital but he succumbed to his injuries,” said Sharon Bear of the Modesto Police Department.

The Modesto Fire Department deemed the fire suspicious and called Modesto police to help with the investigation.

“I don’t wish that upon anyone, how or why, I just don’t know,” said Bush.

A portion of Mount Vernon Drive was blocked off until Tuesday afternoon as police collected evidence.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities have identified the victim but aren’t releasing his name until his family has been notified.

37.677146 -121.012316