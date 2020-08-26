Man killed in Rancho Cordova shootout identified

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County coroner has identified the man who died Saturday night when he got into a shootout with deputies in Rancho Cordova.

Christopher Walker was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting after he ran from Sacramento County deputies and fired at them, critically injuring one of them, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The 29-year-old’s grandmother called authorities to say Walker was at her Dutchess Way home with a gun and had pointed it at her, according to the sheriff’s office. At the time, the woman had a restraining order against her grandson.

When deputies got to the home, the sheriff’s office says Walker was outside and began to run.

During the chase, Walker shot at deputies, who fired back, according to the sheriff’s office.

One deputy was hit at least twice and the sheriff’s office reports he has since undergone surgery and is in stable condition.

Before dying at the scene, Walker was also suspected of shooting and killing a woman neighbors say lived at the same house as his grandmother.