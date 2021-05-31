Man killed in South Sacramento shooting near Center Parkway, Mack Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in South Sacramento.

Around 9:16 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Scarborough Way, near Center Parkway and Mack Road, for a shooting.

A man with at least one gunshot wound was found in the area, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the person who shot the man had already left the area before their arrival.

At this time, no further details about the shooter or motive are available, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.