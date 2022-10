VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be road closures in the area while officers proceed with their investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.