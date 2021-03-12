Man pleads guilty in fentanyl overdose of Navy service member

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday a man entered a guilty plea and was sentenced after selling fentanyl to a Navy service member who overdosed while he was on leave.

Francisco Jimenez was sentenced to four years and four months in state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges.

In late December of 2019, 23-year-old Francisco Jimenez sold what he claimed was Percocet to a 25-year-old man visiting Tracy while on leave from the Navy.

The DA’s office says Jimenez knew the pills he was selling were from a contaminated batch because he himself had tried one and gotten extremely sick.

Jimenez had also previously sold the pills to another person who overdosed but ultimately survived.

The man visiting Tracy took the pills at a Motel 6 and was taken to the hospital after becoming “gravely ill.” According to the victim’s mother, he died Jan. 2, 2020.

“I hope Mr. Jimenez understands that living off other’s weaknesses does not produce anything good,” said the victim’s mother in an impact statement.

The DA says the man had died of a fentanyl overdose.

This is a tragic case that highlights the particularly dangerous nature of fentanyl, an opioid that has become increasingly more popular and widespread in many communities across the U.S., including our own in San Joaquin County, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar

According to the DA, the manslaughter case was the “first-of-its-kind prosecution to hold those accountable who … sell dangerous and deadly drugs” in San Joaquin County.