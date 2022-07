SCARAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said a man was pulled from the American River after being submerged for over 3 minutes.

According to the fire department bystanders then took the man, who appeared to be in his early 40’s, to the shore and performed CPR on him before he was taken to to a trauma facility by helicopter.

The fire department said it did not know the current condition of the patient.