SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning a man was saved from an apartment fire by climbing out of a window and making his way to the exterior ledge of the apartment, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The Sacramento Fire Department said that the 3-alarm fire involved a single unit on the eighth floor of an apartment building on the 1700 Block of K Street.

When firefighters arrived they began to rescue the man from the ledge. The man was taken to a trauma facility and his condition is currently unknown.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire was held to a single unit and did not spread, however, residents on the eighth and ninth floors were evacuated due to the smoke. It is currently undetermined if some of the residents will be displaced.