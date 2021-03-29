Man sentenced 52 months for carjacking, strangling girlfriend in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who carjacked and strangled his girlfriend in November pled guilty to the criminal charges and was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Brandon Tucker Bannowsky strangled and hit his girlfriend repeatedly before stealing her car on Nov. 15, 2020.

The DA’s office said the victim was able to describe the attack with great detail during a preliminary hearing and Bannowsky pleaded guilty to the charges of carjacking and domestic violence.

Bannowsky was sentenced on Feb. 22 where the victim appeared in court and read a “powerful, heart-felt victim impact statement,” according to the DA’s office.