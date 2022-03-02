SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man behind a series of antisemitic hate crimes in Carmichael last fall was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in jail and two years of probation.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Nicholas Wayne Sherman was convicted of plastering flyers with images of Hitler to a menorah outside the Shalom Le Israel Messianic Synagogue.

He was also convicted on a misdemeanor count of terrorism by symbol for leaving zip lock bags with Aryan Nations flyers at the Deterding Elementary School playground, the DA’s office wrote.

The first week of October 2021, Carmichael families found bags filled with white rice and leaflets on their doorsteps. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the antisemitic leaflets were found at at least 10 homes.

“Many of the flyers had a hand drawn swastika on the back or a printed swastika on the front,” the DA’s office said.

Then on Oct. 20, a member of the Shalom Le Israel Messianic Synagogue discovered their large, white menorah had been covered in images of Hitler.

“It said something to the effect of ‘Hitler was right,’” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann.

The DA said video surveillance and fingerprints left on the zip lock bags helped them connect the crimes to Sherman.

Two months after the flyers were found at the Carmichael synagogue, FOX40 was invited exclusively by the sheriff’s office as deputies stopped Sherman in his vehicle on his way to work. Law enforcement said they found a swastika symbol on his keychain and more flyers in the back of his SUV. In his house, deputies said they seized more Aryan Nations and antisemitic flyers.

At the time, detectives were also working with investigators from other counties where they said they had evidence of Sherman allegedly doing similar crimes.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones and Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a statement Sherman was charged with one felony and 13 misdemeanors following his arrest.

Now, per the terms of his probation, Sherman cannot possess Aryan Nations propaganda and all of his electronic devices will be subject to searches and seizures.