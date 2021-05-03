Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Roseville couple in drunken crash

(KTXL) — An El Dorado County man was sentenced to state prison Monday for killing a Roseville couple in a drunken crash, the district attorney announced.

Timothy Neil Clark, 51, was sentenced to life in prison as prior DUI convictions elevated his charges to murder in the second degree.

The deadly crash happened April 1, 2020. Officials say Clark was driving on Highway 49 when he veered off the road, crossed the center median and entered opposing traffic.

Clark’s Dodge Durango then struck the Roseville couple’s car head-on.

According to the DA, 93-year-old Daniel Sanford and 85-year-old Shirley Mae Sanford died as a result of the crash.

The crash killed Daniel Sanford instantly. Shirley Sanford died days laters from her injuries.

According to a witness, Clark was speeding when he crossed over the double yellow lines. Officials say they later learned Clark had been driving close to 70 mph moments before the crash.

An officer at the scene said Clark showed signs of being intoxicated, such as slow, slurred speech and smelling of alcohol. Tests revealed Clark was three times over the legal limit at .24% blood alcohol concentration.

The DA says Clark was also convicted of insurance fraud for collecting unemployment while in custody. He will be eligible for parole in 2045.