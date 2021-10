STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the area of East 12th Street and South Airport Way Saturday evening.

Police said the boy was near the intersection just before 6 p.m. when a man between the ages of 18-25 fired his gun at him before running away.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police are searching for the shooter.