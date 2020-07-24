Man shot by deputies at Stockton Days Inn on Waterloo Road

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Authorities are investigating a police shooting outside of a Days Inn in Stockton.

Just before midnight Friday, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a man yelling and waving a semi-automatic pistol at the motel on Waterloo Road, according to Deputy Alan Sanchez.

Sanchez says when deputies arrived on scene, the man pointed the weapon at them and at least one of the two deputies shot at him.

The man was struck by gunfire.

Deputies detained the man and initiated CPR until medics arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital.

The unidentified man remains in the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Neither of the deputies were injured.

The area is expected to remain closed as authorities continue their investigation.

This is a developing story.