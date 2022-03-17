NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting

Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard in North Highlands.

But the sheriff’s office said the incident started at the intersection of Auburn Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue before the two parties made their way about a half-mile down the road.

“When they got to the stoplight, some sort of exchange happened between both parties, and then someone was shot at that altercation,” Sgt. Rowe said.

An unidentified man was wounded, and Sgt. Rowe said a person of interest was later detained and is “being cooperative.”

“It’s an ongoing investigation, but the victim of this has been transported to a local area hospital and is receiving treatment,” Sgt. Rowe continued.

It all happened during Thursday morning’s commute. Betty Edwards and her son, Mark Tilson, were on their way to the doctor when they pulled up the scene.

“We knew something was going on more than just a car accident, you know?” Tilson said. “They have everything taped off. All the police vehicles.”

And all of it happened just a few yards away from the sheriff’s office.

It’s still unclear how the victim of the shooting is doing.

The sheriff’s office said there was a passenger in the victim’s vehicle as well who was not injured.