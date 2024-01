(FOX40.COM) — A man was shot in Stockton Thursday afternoon following an argument, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to the police department, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hunter Street and Church Street.

Police said the victim, 26, was walking when he got into an argument with the suspect who shot him and then fled.

According to police, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.