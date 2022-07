SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County sheriff’s Office said a man was shot near a tent Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect shot the victim in the torse around 11 a.m. near Glendale Lane and the Alta Ardent Expressway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s injuring are life threatening.

Officers said they know the supect and that they believe the suspect and victim knew each other.