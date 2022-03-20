WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot in the chest in West Sacramento Saturday night and police said they have a suspect in custody.

West Sacramento police officials said their officers responded to the shooting on West Capitol Avenue near Casa Mobile Circle at around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, officials said they found a 32-year-old Rancho Cordova man with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he had surgery. Police said the man is in critical but stable condition.

Police said they arrested 51-year-old Sacramento resident Leaetta Montgomery as a suspect in the shooting. Montgomery was found near the shooting scene according to police.

No additional information was released about the victim or what led up to the shooting.