SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night a man was shot inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Trade Wind Ave. and Fulton Ave. in Sacramento.

According to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound on his upper body.

Deputies then performed life-saving measures while waiting for the fire department. When fire personnel arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene investigators also arrived on the scene to interview witnesses and gather evidence.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, there is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tips can also be made anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS.