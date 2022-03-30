HOOD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found severely injured after another driver opened fire on Hood Franklin Road Friday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office received a call at 11:36 p.m. from the victim.

Deputies found the man in a field on Hood Franklin Road west of the Stones Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

The victim was found alert and talking with significant injuries after being shot in the stomach and lower back.

The victim told deputies he was driving east on Hood Franklin Road in his Land Rover when another vehicle pulled up next to him and forced him to pull over.

When he pulled over, the victim said the other driver began shooting at him. While being shot at, the deputies said the victim was able to crawl over to the passenger’s side, get out of the vehicle and escape into an open field.

Deputies said they recovered more than 60 shell casings and found more than 20 bullet holes on the driver’s side of the Land Rover.

No additional information has been released about the victim or the driver and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.