Man shot while driving down Highway 99, CHP searching for shooter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot while driving down Highway 99 Thursday and the California Highway Patrol is still looking for the shooter.

CHP Officer James Young says around 1:20 p.m., a driver called 911 after another driver shot him on northbound Highway 99.

He was told to get off at the closest exit and drove to safety just south of 12th Avenue in South Sacramento, according to Officer Young.

The driver was taken to UC Davis Medical Center but his condition has not been reported.

Young says the driver was the only person in the car at the time of the shooting.

The CHP is still trying to find more information on the shooter and the vehicle they were in, according to Young.

Witnesses have been asked to call 911.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.