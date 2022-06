(KTXL) — A man slipped off his handcuffs and escaped the custody of deputies after being arrested for allegedly boarding a commercial flight at the Sacramento International Airport with drugs in his checked baggage Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said after his escape around 1:45 p.m. law enforcement were unable to locate the man again.

The sheriff’s office said they know the man’s identity and intend to obtain a warrant for his arrest.